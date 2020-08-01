Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School, in Stafford County is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.
The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity and advocacy for fellow educators.
“In a time when awareness of educators’ vital role to our society is growing, we honor exceptional educators who serve students and communities in extraordinary ways,” says Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO, the NEA Foundation. “Each California Casualty awardee exemplifies the best in public education, demonstrates innovative approaches to student learning, and supports their peers. We are grateful to California Casualty for its recognition and support, and we look forward to honoring the 2021 California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees.”
Of the 46 state awardees who were nominated by their National Education Association state affiliate, five finalists will be announced this fall and receive a $10,000 award. The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the gala and will receive $25,000. The gala will be livestreamed at neafoundation.org.
