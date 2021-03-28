Stafford first responders receive governor's award

Stafford County Fire and Rescue’s Emergency Management Division and Community Emergency Response Team received the James A. Nogle Jr. Trophy during a virtual awards ceremony held March 20.

The trophy, presented on behalf of Gov. Ralph Northam, recognizes EMS providers and organizations across the state for excellence and dedication to community service.

Stafford County Fire Chief Joe Cardello said during the pandemic, the CERT Team provided a long list of additional services to county residents in addition to responding to emergencies and other standard assignments.

The team supported the county’s COVID-19 testing efforts and vaccination clinics, fully staffed the county’s Emergency Operations Center and collected and distributed supplies through the county’s temporary centralized distribution center on Courthouse Road. The team also participated in several other community events.

Cardello said the CERT Team has 50 active members who donate thousands of hours each year in support of the local community. Collectively, the team has hundreds of years of public service experience.

“And it shows in their dedication and passion for service,” said Cardello. “Our CERT volunteers are an integral part of our department, and we simply would not be successful without them.”