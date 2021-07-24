Stafford High School drafting students design Habitat For Humanity home in Caroline County during pandemic shutdown

During the pandemic shutdown of 2020, four Stafford High School drafting students volunteered their skills to draw the house plans for a Habitat For Humanity home in Caroline County.

Certified drafters Morgan Altizer, Marina Englund, Isaac Montrief and Liam Zinn created the floor plan, foundation plan, elevations, opening schedules, section views and cover sheet using AutoCAD Architecture software and based on sketches provided by the Habitat for Humanity representative.

Students planned and updated their progress on the project with drafting instructor Robert Jett via Google Meet. The team also used Google Meet to conduct virtual lessons on drafting techniques that were needed to draw the plans but which had not been taught due to the shutdown. The project began in mid-April 2020, and the plans were delivered to Habitat for Humanity in mid-July 2020.

Five homes based on the plans drawn by the four seniors are currently under construction. Students recently toured two of the homes under construction in Bowling Green.