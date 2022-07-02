Stafford High School students compete at SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta

Six student competitors and two teachers from Stafford High School attended the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sarah Wright placed sixth in architectural drafting. Her project was to create the design and construction drawings for a pocket community of micro-houses centered on a common meeting hall.

Karla Alvarez–Gonzalez placed seventh in esthetics. In addition to performing a facial with massage and a daytime makeup application, she also transformed her model, Joshua Goldsmith, into the villain grandpa character, Ernesto de la Cruz, from the movie Coco.

The team of Matthew Meyer and Jonah Unruh placed 14th in additive manufacturing (3D printing). Their primary design project was to design and 3D-print a housing for an electric motor and its electronic control board.

Jaxon Dillon placed 16th in masonry. His project was to build a U-shaped brick and block wall with the letter “A” projecting from the front as a nod to the Atlanta venue.

Alvarez–Gonzalez, Meyer and Unruh earned Skill Point Certificates for scoring 75% of their possible points totals.

Instructors Angela Candela and Bobby Jett accompanied their students to the conference.