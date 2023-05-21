Students from Stafford High School were top competitors at the 58th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference in April in Virginia Beach. Tristen Schönteich and Enrique Torres–Martinez received gold medals in additive manufacturing. Matthew Meyer received a gold medal in architectural drafting. Prestyn Boyette received a gold medal in essay. Joshua Goldsmith received a gold medal in technical drafting. Ava Morris received a silver medal in occupational display. Kayla Hamburger received a silver medal in technical drafting. Karlie Schalk and James Clayberg received bronze medals in additive manufacturing. Jaslyn Larbi received a bronze medal in essay. Aminta Perez–Gomez received a bronze medal in occupational scrapbook. Stefani Duran Cerritos received a bronze medal in poster. Goldsmith, Meyer, Schönteich and Torres–Martinez will represent Virginia at the 59th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. Instructors Angela Candela, Ryan Cooper and Robert Jett accompanied their students to the conference.