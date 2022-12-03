Stafford High School theater students win first place at VHSL Conference for the second straight year

Stafford High School’s 2022 festival play, “Metamorphoses,” had an outstanding showing at the Virginia Theatre Association Conference in October. The production won nine awards, with all aspects of the production recognized with top honors for individual and group achievements to include: Best Play, Outstanding Technical Merit, Outstanding Acting Ensemble, two Best Actor awards, and three All-Star Cast acting awards. While this success is a significant accomplishment on its own, it marks the second year in a row that Stafford High School has won the VTA High School Theatre Festival.

“This was an exceptional weekend for Stafford High School’s theatre students. They have worked extraordinarily hard and demonstrated tremendous dedication and talent in order to garner these well-deserved honors,” said SHS Theater Director Michael D’Addario. “Winning at VTA and going on to SETC is a great honor for our school and our community. It amounts to winning a state championship and then competing for a national title.”

With this win comes a significant opportunity for Stafford High School, as students will go on to represent the commonwealth of Virginia at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. The SETC is held annually in March and attended by 5,000 secondary and college theater students, educators and professionals. The conference also hosts more than 300 workshops and classes. During this year’s event, Stafford High School will compete against the top 20 high school theater productions from the southeastern United States.

In “Metamorphoses,” a woman at the edge of a pool calls upon the gods to help her tell the story of how humans are created, change and end. Her narrative unfolds in a series of ancient myths about passion and love. Performers change with each new story, exploring the transformation between and within characters.

Students auditioned in May and spent the summer researching the play, the characters and the myths on which the play is based. When the 2022–23 school year started in August, they faced two major challenges: The first is that “Metamorphoses” deals with mature themes beyond what is typically found in work tackled by high school students, which was commended by the judges at VTA. The second was that this play is originally written to be performed in a giant pool of real water onstage—impossible for a traveling festival play that only has 45 minutes to set-up, perform and strike, so the troupe replaced the water with hundreds of feet of flowing chiffon fabric and used it to create the illusion of water.

“We are so very proud of the hard work of our students, but the trip to Lexington will be an expensive one,” said D’Addario. “Our students will be working very hard over the next few months to raise funds to support this trip. We greatly need the help and support of our community in order to attend and represent our school, our county and our state. We are hoping that our community will support their efforts by attending an upcoming fundraising event.”

Stafford Theater students will host several fundraising events, including a performance of “The Velveteen Rabbit” at Stafford High School on Friday at 7 p.m. and On Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online at staffordhs.seatyourself.biz. Students will also host Spirit Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard on S. Gateway Drive on Dec. 13, 5 to 9 p.m.

Donations toward the students’ trip are also appreciated. Donate online at gofund.me/4ce16374. Donations may be mailed to Stafford HS Drama Boosters Stafford High School, Attn: M. D’Addario, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Stafford HS Drama Boosters is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization.