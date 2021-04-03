Stafford Middle School Leos continue to serve their community through pandemic

The 2020–21 school year has been challenging. Teachers had to learn a new way to teach, and students had to learn how to use computers and manage their time differently. Everyone has been touched by the chaos of this year and has risen to the challenges. Teachers are now more familiar with writing lesson plans for in-person and virtual learners, and students have adapted to their new classrooms, whether in school or at home.

The Stafford Middle School Leo Club has also endured. Working together for the good of the community has been the major focus this year. Ms. Sutherland took charge of scheduling meetings, and Dr. Cannon has worked to get community service activities in place.

In October, Leos participated in an R-Board e-waste recycling event at the Fredericksburg City Shop. Leos were recognized for their dedication, work ethic and value to the community. For their efforts, they received a monetary donation that was used to donate a guide dog harness to Fidelco, a nonprofit organization that provides guide dogs to persons who are visually impaired. Because of the great job they did for this event, the Stafford Middle School Leos have been asked to participate in another recycling event.