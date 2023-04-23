The Stafford Middle School LEOs spent their Tuesday afterschool meeting before Easter weekend stuffing more than 400 eggs for an egg hunt that was held at the Brisben Center on the Saturday before Easter. The Aquia Evening Lions Club, which sponsors the Leos, provided the candy to fill the eggs.

Stafford Middle School LEO teacher advisor Veronica Sutherland and parents of the children staying at the shelter helped the Easter Bunny hide the eggs for the children to find. The children participating in the hunt ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old.

One young child who was afraid of the Easter Bunny when the bunny arrived had so much fun with the hunt that he was hugging and high-fiving the Easter Bunny multiple times by the end of the egg hunt.