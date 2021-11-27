Stafford Middle School Leos' shed keeps e-waste out of landfill

The Stafford Middle School Leos spent a Saturday morning in October painting their electronic recycling shed at the Stafford County Landfill. The students painted the shed with help from their adviser from the Aquia Evening Lions, Leanne Cannon.

Since the shed’s opening at the end of July, it has kept more than 4 tons of hazardous electronic-waste out of the landfill. It started in August with one-half ton e-waste being recycled, then in September 1½ tons was recycled, and in October more than 2 tons of e-waste was recycled—one ton of which was picked up on one mid-October day.

All electrical and electronic items, with the exception of TVs and old CRT monitors, can be recycled. There is no recycling process for TVs and CRT monitors available to the program, so those items will not be accepted.

At the Belman Road recycling center, the Leos can accept cellphones, laptops, and ink and toner cartridges in the green recycling boxes, but Leo advisers are asking the R–Board to allow the Leos to expand the program. Recycling is free at the landfill and Belman Road recycling center.

Businesses that have large load pickups can email sarasdad2000@yahoo.com to schedule a pickup. Leos currently do ink and toners pickups at businesses that have supported the program since it was founded 15 years ago as a Girl Scout program. Businesses that have supported the program since its founding include the Radley and Pohanka auto groups, Metropole, Silver Corporation and Bishop, Farmer & Co.