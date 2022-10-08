Stafford native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Oscar Gonzalez, a Stafford County native, is one of those sailors.

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Gonzalez, a 2016 Brooke Point High School graduate, currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“I grew up in a military town,” said Gonzalez. “I worked at the Quantico museum and met a lot of great people who gave me good advice. It’s what first interested me in the military.”

Serving in the Navy means Gonzalez is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We need someone who can protect the seas and ensure that others don’t abuse their power,” said Gonzalez. “We help other countries maintain a balance of power.”

Gonzalez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud of joining the military,” said Gonzalez. “I earned an associate’s degree in information technology but wasn’t really motivated. Once I decided to join, I was very motivated to learn all I could to gain the experiences and certifications available. I’m the first person in my family to join the military, so hopefully I’m starting a tradition for others.”

Gonzalez can take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy of service in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me, it’s taking a step to defend our freedom,” added Gonzalez. “I would like to thank Jason Jacobs. He’s a former Marine. The stories he told me were inspiring. He answered all my questions and encouraged me to seek out new challenges to grow.”