Stafford native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Wilson, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest operating out of San Diego, California.

Wilson joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Wilson serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman.

“I joined the world’s finest Navy because I wanted a foundation and structure that would give me an opportunity to flourish personally and professionally,” said Wilson.

Wilson attended Colonial Forge High School and graduated in 2008. Today, he uses the same skills and values learned in Stafford to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in Stafford, I was taught to be a leader, stand firm, lead from the front and remain humble,” said Wilson.

Serving in the Navy means Wilson is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our role as sailors is to patrol the waterways ensuring freedom of navigation and safety with our presence,” said Wilson.

Wilson and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve their goals during their military service.

“I’m most proud of making the damage control team aboard USS Roosevelt in 2017,” said Wilson. “The support that was provided to me and the teamwork dedicated to ensure I was successful showcases what military service is about.”

As Wilson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. Added Wilson, “This Navy provides a foundation that benefits me in life, allowing me to go to school and assist my community.”