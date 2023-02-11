During the 2023 Super Bowl, Lt. Kellie Sbrocchi, a native of Stafford County, will document the Super Bowl from their point of view.

Sbrocchi, a lifestyle influencer, will create and share content during game day with their already-established audiences through personal social media accounts.

The coverage is part of the first-ever Navy Social Media Ambassador initiative to increase Navy awareness and audience engagement. The program was also used during the Navy–Army game in December.

Sbrocchi uses their platforms to encourage women and challenge stereotypes about females in the armed forces.

Growing up in Stafford, Sbrocchi attended Brooke Point High School and graduated in 2010. Additionally, Sbrocchi graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

Skills and values similar to those found in Stafford are important to succeed in the military.

“At my hometown high school, I was class president and director of the school news, competed as a state track runner and was also in the NJROTC program,” said Sbrocchi. “All of these leadership experiences introduced me to community service, leadership and peer support opportunities. I am grateful I was exposed to so many opportunities at such a young age that translate to my naval career now.”

Sbrocchi joined the Navy 8½ years ago.

“I joined the Navy to maximize my potential,” said Sbrocchi. “As a 17-year-old, I was being recruited to run track at several different universities. The U.S. Naval Academy stood out to me the most among several colleges because it was more difficult, more challenging and ultimately more meaningful. A career in the Navy was the scariest decision I could make, but also the way I could challenge myself the most. The idea of not just graduating from the Naval Academy, but serving as an officer as well, would mean I could make the biggest impact while accomplishing anything I put my mind to.”

As Sbrocchi continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride in serving as a United States sailor.

“I have such a huge passion for naval service,” added Sbrocchi. “I am the daughter of a 33-year naval officer, retiring this year. My parents instilled in me a mentality of helping others before myself. A career in the Navy has helped me do that and much more. The Navy has provided me with so many opportunities and supported my passions as I have competed in national pageants, started a podcast, and continued in my career as a Navy human resources officer. I am so thankful for this community and the family within this organization.”

For additional content, visit the Navy’s Super Bowl LVII feature page: dvidshub.net/feature/superbowllvii.