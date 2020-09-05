Stafford photographer included in new issue of White House History Quarterly

The White House Historical Association has released its summer issue of the White House History Quarterly. The 58th issue of the quarterly, “Photographing the White House,” focuses on the evolution of the art of photography as a tool for recording and studying the history of the White House and goes behind the viewfinder to learn more about the inspiration, access and constraints on the photographers who have covered the presidents at work.
This issue includes the first photographs known to have been made inside the White House, as well as 10 of the most compelling images of the hundreds submitted by readers to the quarterly’s open call for photographs.
Stafford resident Megan Sanders is among the winners of the photo contest for a picture of her daughter on a White House Christmas tour and a photo of her son playing with a toy helicopter during a Marine One departure.
Issues of White House History Quarterly retail for $9.95. To subscribe or purchase a single issue, visit shop.whitehousehistory.org.
