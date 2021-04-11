Stafford recognizes women in leadership to mark Women’s History Month

Stafford County recognized women leaders in local government in its annual proclamation honoring Women’s History Month. This year’s honorees include staff members in leadership positions in the commonwealth’s attorney office, the courts, the Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue, and county government. The women were recognized at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on March 16.

“Stafford has more women than ever in positions that are integral to moving the county forward,” said Chairman of the Stafford Board of Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District. “This year, we wanted to highlight the women in staff positions who are leading the way for other women to move up the career ladder in Stafford county government.”

Historically, women were relegated to roles in the home or traditionally female careers in nursing or teaching. Those types of activities, while very important, did not often result in mentions in history books. After the Civil War, women started making strides in the working world and filling more roles. At this time, Stafford has more female leadership than at any time in its past, with a wide range of diverse duties.

Female staff members recognized include: