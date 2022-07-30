 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STAFFORD ROTARY: Club celebrates Mountain View Interact Club seniors

  • 0
Mountain View Interact Club seniors

Stafford Rotary Club recognized four outstanding members of the Mountain View High School Interact Club.

Stafford Rotary Club recognized four outstanding students from Mountain View High School who have been active members of the Mountain View Interact Club. Katherine “Claire” Cook, Camila Cazon–Guzman, Serena Singh and Kaitlyn Williams received college scholarships to help their transition to the next level in their education. In celebration, these impressive young ladies were joined by their Interact Club faculty sponsor and Stafford Rotarian Danielle O’Toole. O’Toole was recognized as a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow for her leadership, encouragement and mentoring of all students in the Mountain View Interact Club. It was a joy to celebrate these young women, especially with Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, in attendance.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford county schools

Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert