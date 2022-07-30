STAFFORD ROTARY: Club celebrates Mountain View Interact Club seniors

Stafford Rotary Club recognized four outstanding students from Mountain View High School who have been active members of the Mountain View Interact Club. Katherine “Claire” Cook, Camila Cazon–Guzman, Serena Singh and Kaitlyn Williams received college scholarships to help their transition to the next level in their education. In celebration, these impressive young ladies were joined by their Interact Club faculty sponsor and Stafford Rotarian Danielle O’Toole. O’Toole was recognized as a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow for her leadership, encouragement and mentoring of all students in the Mountain View Interact Club. It was a joy to celebrate these young women, especially with Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, in attendance.