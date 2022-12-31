 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford Rotary Club hosts acting executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg

  • 0

Stafford Rotary Club President Cherice Taylor welcomes Michelle Hedrich, acting executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg, to a recent meeting. Hedrich shared ways that the organization is making a big impact.

She pointed out that child safety is their highest priority. Another priority is to provide one-to-one mentoring programs that empower youth to thrive.

BBBS targets children who need the most support, including those living in single-parent homes. And with over 100 years of building critical relationships, BBBS has the data to show that the idea of matching a child with a caring adult helps secure educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors and socio-emotional competency.

This idea originally came in 1902 from a court clerk who was concerned about the number of young boys who seemed to be getting into trouble. Find out more or become a mentor at bbbsfred.org and support one to one mentoring relationships that can ignite the power and promise of youth.

