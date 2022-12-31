Stafford Rotary Club hosts acting executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg

Stafford Rotary Club President Cherice Taylor welcomes Michelle Hedrich, acting executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg, to a recent meeting. Hedrich shared ways that the organization is making a big impact.

She pointed out that child safety is their highest priority. Another priority is to provide one-to-one mentoring programs that empower youth to thrive.

BBBS targets children who need the most support, including those living in single-parent homes. And with over 100 years of building critical relationships, BBBS has the data to show that the idea of matching a child with a caring adult helps secure educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors and socio-emotional competency.

This idea originally came in 1902 from a court clerk who was concerned about the number of young boys who seemed to be getting into trouble. Find out more or become a mentor at bbbsfred.org and support one to one mentoring relationships that can ignite the power and promise of youth.