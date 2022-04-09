 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAFFORD ROTARY: Club recognized for support of Operation Warm

Stafford Rotary is recognized by Stafford County Public Schools for supporting Operation Warm.

Stafford Rotary Club was one of the organizations recognized by the Stafford County Public Schools for its support of Operation Warm, a project that provides warm coats for children. President-elect Cherice Taylor and Past President Leigh Ann Poland accepted the contribution recognition from the Sylvan Learning Centers. Operation Warm is an annual event that reduces one health challenge, thereby helping children focus on learning.

