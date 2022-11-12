Stafford Rotary presents Paul Harris Fellow recognition to Kevin Dillard

Stafford Rotary recently welcomed Kevin Dillard, the president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Transports, which has its home office in Fredericksburg, to a meeting.

Dillard is also founder of the National EMS Memorial Service, president of Rappahannock EMS Council and chairman of the Governor’s EMS Advisory Board, to name a few of his leadership and appointment positions.

Dillard pointed out that LifeCare is the largest EMS agency in Virginia, and it deploys locally, statewide and nationally.

LifeCare is also one of three agencies across the commonwealth selected to provide specialized transports. It has been called on to assist in numerous emergencies as recently as the Hurricane Ian disaster in Florida, and it is currently working alongside many EMS agencies in Virginia to gather medical supplies for Ukraine.

On behalf of Past Rotary International Director Ken Morgan of North Carolina, Dillard was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow recognition for his life’s work and volunteer efforts that exemplify a commitment to Rotary’s goals of caring for others through Service Above Self.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition carries a $1,000 donation in his name to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International toward projects including the eradication of polio, producing clean water and the promotion of peace worldwide.

For more information on Stafford Rotary, visit staffordrotary.org.