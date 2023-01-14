Stafford Rotary wins prize for community service

Ginger Walker of the Give Back Team at Coldwell Banker Elite presents Stafford Rotary with the $500 October prize for “doing good” in the Stafford community. These funds will be helpful as the Rotary prepares special resource materials for Stafford County third graders. Walker also jumped in to personally support the group’s December Angel Project. Two little boys were especially appreciative of her gifts. Stafford Rotary appreciates Coldwell Banker Elite’s support of the community. Visit staffordrotary.org, and join the group any Wednesday at noon.
