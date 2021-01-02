Stafford school notes

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.

Early Childhood families were supported during the holidays by many generous individuals and organizations. Because of the Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico, their Toys for Tots drive, and their outstanding dedication and tremendous effort, each child received a toy. Special thanks to the community for its support and making this holiday season a great one.

Involved parents for the month of December are Rachel Covey, Stacie Agyeman, Melissa Powell, Haja Bangura, Christine Phillips, Dency Jovel, Ivaco Clarke, Yomara Lopez Rodriguez, Ashley Goodman, Trinity Austin, Barbara Piedju Fone, Nimia Masas, Lesley Yapur, Elizabeth Perez Boamah, Shabana Sheikh, Page Green, Kina Pitt–Draper, Francessa Britton, Christopher and Shannon Triana, and the Lies family.