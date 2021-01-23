Stafford school notes

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of the Week were Levi Thomas, Aria Threadgill, Jacob Myers, Ezra Wurie, Zawar Ul Hassan, Zaidan Khan, Royalty Webb, Adrian Giron Chavez, Malaki Sadare, Darrell Scott, Nari Stone, Jaden Woodruff and Mia Rivas Ramirez.