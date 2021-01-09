Stafford school notes

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Early Childhood Centers’ Teachers of the Year are Theresa Ramirez from the North Star Center and Andrea Wright from the Rising Star Center. Honorable mentions were Christine Barnett, Randi Thomas, Kirsten DaSilva, Karen Buckingham, Stacy Hughes, Bethany Quintana, Kelly Bennett, Deb Kenny, Laura Szymendera, Patsy Hilliard, Zoe Faust Stephenson, Cheri Willis, Nabila Soofi and Cynthia Harris.
Students of the Week were Josmar Garcia Castillo, Cai Nelson, Ava Dudley, Kohen Lucas, Mason Partsch, Christopher Rendon Ruiz, Natalia Gause, Skylar Smith, Rosy Putul Caal, Nasir Tyler, Sebastian Morales Vidals, Liam Winn, Henry Perez Solis, Elizabeth Pastora Gutierrez and Jaysian Cedeno–Rodriguez.