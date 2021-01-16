Stafford school notes

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of The Week were Anna Williams, Isaiah Silver, Yamelith Vasquez–Amaya, Chase Trinks, Karcen Weldon, Keilela Rowe, Gael Grasso, Dylan Winn, Madelynn Massey, Michael Osorio Ramos, Laith Alhumaidi, Quist Owusu–Agyemang, Tatiana Moore, Eszter Simon, Jaylen Silver and Sofia Mayorga Castro.