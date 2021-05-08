Stafford Scout achieves Eagle rank

Nicholas Sanders, age 15 of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of May and Shawn Sanders of Stafford County, has joined his older brother in earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. Nicholas’ older brother, Nathan Sanders, previously earned his Eagle rank at age 15 with Troop 516.
In addition to the Eagle rank, Nicholas also earned two bronze, two gold and two silver Eagle palms for having completed over 30 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary for Eagle. Nicholas has also earned all three of the Religious Awards for Scouts of the Methodist faith: The Good Samaritan, God and Family, and God and Church Awards. Nationally, less than 3 percent of all Scouts, regardless of rank, reportedly earn a single religious award.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Nicholas chose to lead a group of friends, family and fellow Scouts to build a ga-ga ball pit behind Andrews Chapel Methodist Church. Ga-ga ball, a fast-moving kick-ball-type game, has objectives similar to dodgeball and is played in the confines of a waist-high, octagon-shaped pit. The project took more than 421 man-hours to complete and created additional outdoor recreational opportunities for the neighboring community and youth groups that meet at the church.
Nicholas first joined Cub Scouting as a first-grade Tiger Cub with Cub Scout Pack 1425 at Regester Chapel United Methodist Church, ultimately advancing through each of the ranks to earn his Arrow of Light Award, the highest award in Cub Scouting. He crossed over at age 10 to Troop 516 at Andrew Chapel Methodist Church and transferred in 2019 to Troop 1717. He has served in multiple Scouting leadership roles, including Troop guide, instructor, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and quartermaster. Nicholas is also a member of Scouting’s camper honor society, the Order of the Arrow.
Until this year, Nicholas was a student at T. Benton Gayle Middle School, where he was a member of the National Junior Honor Society and was on the “All A’s” Honor Roll for three years. He was also a member of the Gayle Middle School wrestling team, which won the county 86lbs Tournament and was the first chair saxophonist in the school orchestra. He has been a member of various wrestling clubs in the area.
At Andrew Chapel, he has served as a Vacation Bible School instructor, an acolyte, an usher, a musician, a mission volunteer and a liturgist. Nicholas currently attends Mountain View High School as a freshman, where he is a member of the school’s varsity wrestling team.
Sanders hopes to earn an appointment to the Air Force or Naval Academy or to be admitted to UVA or Virginia Tech to study engineering. He has aspirations of becoming a pilot and one day working for NASA as an engineer.
In warmer COVID times, both of the individual Scouts BSA Troops for Boys and Girls, Troop 1717-B and Troop 1717-G, meet outside the church hall of historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church on Mondays at 7 p.m.