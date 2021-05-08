Stafford Scout achieves Eagle rank

Nicholas Sanders, age 15 of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of May and Shawn Sanders of Stafford County, has joined his older brother in earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. Nicholas’ older brother, Nathan Sanders, previously earned his Eagle rank at age 15 with Troop 516.

In addition to the Eagle rank, Nicholas also earned two bronze, two gold and two silver Eagle palms for having completed over 30 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary for Eagle. Nicholas has also earned all three of the Religious Awards for Scouts of the Methodist faith: The Good Samaritan, God and Family, and God and Church Awards. Nationally, less than 3 percent of all Scouts, regardless of rank, reportedly earn a single religious award.

For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Nicholas chose to lead a group of friends, family and fellow Scouts to build a ga-ga ball pit behind Andrews Chapel Methodist Church. Ga-ga ball, a fast-moving kick-ball-type game, has objectives similar to dodgeball and is played in the confines of a waist-high, octagon-shaped pit. The project took more than 421 man-hours to complete and created additional outdoor recreational opportunities for the neighboring community and youth groups that meet at the church.