Stafford Scout earns Eagle rank

Zachary Dankanich of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of Bonnie and Marty Dankanich of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank of the Scouts, BSA. The Eagle Scout medal was presented to him by his mother after Scoutmaster Michael Grabber administered the Eagle Pledge at a Court of Honor held on July 25 on the front lawn of the Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the proud sponsor of Troop 1717.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Dankanich coordinated volunteer adults, Scouts, family and friends to build, at the church’s request, a stone liturgical firepit located on the front lawn, which will be used symbolically at Easter and other events. Dankanich designed a cover for the firepit when not in use that makes it look like a 19th-century spring well, in keeping with the period style of the church itself. Both the firepit and Dankanich’s Eagle requirements were completed in late 2019, but the ceremonies were delayed due to COVID-19.
During the Eagle Ceremony, the fire pit was dedicated to the memory of Terri Pritchard, an active member and deacon of the church who passed away July 25, 2019. Pritchard was a close friend of the Dankanich family and active supporter of Troop 1717. Her husband, Tim Pritchard, and their son, Alex, himself an Eagle Scout, were on hand for the dedication and Eagle ceremony. Dr. Scott Fouts, pastor of Hartwood Presbyterian Church, offered the invocation.
Dankanich first joined Scouting in 2010 as a Wolf Cub through Cub Scout Pack 579, also sponsored by Hartwood Presbyterian Church. At age 11, he earned Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light. He joined Troop 1717 in 2013 and served in several leadership positions over the years, including assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, librarian and scribe. In addition, he attended numerous Scout summer camps throughout the area including Camp T. Brady Saunders in Maidens, Camp Powhatan in Hiwassee, and Camp Olmsted at the Goshen Scout Reservation in Goshen. Dankanich is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow, the national camping honor society of the Scouts, BSA.
He is a recent graduate of Colonial Forge High School, where he was a member of the football team and the orchestra. Dankanich will study information technology at Germanna Community College in the fall.
