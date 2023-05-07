Noah Scheiman, a Boy Scout in Troop 907, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor held April 15 at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Stafford. As his Eagle project, Scheiman built a volleyball court at H.H. Poole Middle School. Troop 907’s committee chair is Kevin Ruiz and scoutmaster is Jeremy Glauber.
Stafford Scout earns Eagle rank
