Boy Scouts from Troop 46 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Troop 1889 and Pack 578 participated in a dynamic visit to the Stafford County Courthouse led by Norman Carter, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 46 and 1889. The group arrived at 8 a.m., and was met by Capt. Carey, officer in charge of the Stafford County Courthouse and Sarah Buskirk, law clerk and co-organizer of the visit. The Scouts assembled in uniform and ready to learn. This was more than just an ordinary visit.

As the Scouts gathered at the entrance to the Administration Building, they were greeted by a very important person in local government. Pamela Yeung, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, happened to be walking by and took the time to share wisdom and insights with the boys about the importance of community and her own support of their willingness to engage in Scouting, and she took photos with the troop.

Circuit Court Judge J. Bruce Strickland was the first to welcome the Scouts into his courtroom. Judge Strickland graciously took the time to personally explain the court’s operations and activities. He encouraged the Scouts to stay in school, study hard and strive to be their best. The judge also discussed the importance of stewardship, pushing the boys to take initiative and be a driving force for good in their communities.

From there, the Scouts visited the General District Court, Judge Angela O’Connor, presiding. In Judge O’Connor’s courtroom, Scouts observed misdemeanor traffic cases. Judge O’Connor took the time to talk with the Scouts from the bench, answering a myriad of questions about criminal law and procedure. Scouts learned about the differences between misdemeanor and felony cases, a jury versus a bench trial and how the courtroom operates.

To close out the visit, the Scouts went to an unused courtroom to speak with Capt. Carey and meet 1st Sgt. Chinault, a former Scout himself. At this final presentation the boys learned about community policing and law enforcement procedure, and they were encouraged to ask questions and get to know the officers.

Ready to begin your family’s Scouting adventure? To join BSA, visit beascout.org to find a unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. Programs for families with youths ages 14–20 include Venturing, Exploring and Sea Scouting.

The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Aquia District includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. For more information on Scouting in the Stafford–Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Kristy Freeman at Kristy.Freeman@Scouting.org; or 540/287-3866.