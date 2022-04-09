Stafford senior wins Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award

Ryan Murray, a senior at Stafford Senior High School, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award. Ryan was the selected recipient from the 1st Congressional District, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and 19 surrounding counties, including Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Fauquier, King George, Prince William and Richmond counties. He is one of 11 recipients throughout the state.

The award is named for former U.S. Sen.Harry F. Byrd Jr., who spent 36 years in elected public office, 18 years in the Virginia State Senate and 18 years in the U.S. Senate. It was established to recognize “Virginia’s high school students exhibiting excellence of character, leadership, devotion to duty and academic accomplishment.”

Ryan is the son of Dan and Kate Murray of Stafford County. A member of the Virginia Commonwealth Governor’s School at Stafford, Ryan serves as the president of the Future Business Leaders of America and DECA clubs, founder and president of Stafford’s Planting Shade club, and National Honor Society secretary. Ryan is also an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 199. For his Eagle Scout project, he partnered with the Friends of the Rappahannock to plant 300 trees in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. He is a member of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Virginia Student Leadership Council and an Altar Server Master of Ceremonies at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg.

Ryan received the award and $20,000 prize from Virginia Supreme Court Justice William Mims and representatives of the Byrd family on March 17 in Richmond. He will attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall, where he plans to double major in finance and political science.