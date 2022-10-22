Stafford students celebrate the Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth

Stafford County Public Schools students and staff celebrate the Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth with Virginia-grown apples. The Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth is held during Virginia Farm to School Week, the first full week of October each year, to increase awareness of Virginia farm to school programs. Participants across Virginia simultaneously take a bite from a Virginia-grown apple.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sofia Pineda, an 18-year-old senior at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg with Down syndrome, was the star of a recent “Art & Activism” event hosted by Germanna Community College’s Student Activities department that was part of a voter registration drive.
More than 600 participants hit downtown Fredericksburg for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.
The Mountain View High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps enjoyed much success and was named a Naval Honor School for the fourth consecutive year, 2021–22.
Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.
Remote Area Medical will hold a two-day clinic, Nov. 12–13, in collaboration with Virginia Area Health Education Centers Rappahannock Region and Rappahannock Community College.
NSWC Dahlgren Division and the University of Mary Washington Host STEM Event for Drew Middle School Students
The University of Mary Washington held a STEM event in the newly renovated Seacobeck Hall for a group of eighth graders from Stafford County’s Drew Middle School in September.
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
CLASSES / EVENTS / MEETINGS
Stafford Rotary recently welcomed Katie Carpenter, division chief of Stafford County Emergency Management, who accepted a donation on its behalf.
Local World War II veteran Samuel Fairchild will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the John J. Wright park site in Spotsylvania County.