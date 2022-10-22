 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford students celebrate the Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth

Stafford County Public Schools students and staff celebrate the Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth with Virginia-grown apples. The Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth is held during Virginia Farm to School Week, the first full week of October each year, to increase awareness of Virginia farm to school programs. Participants across Virginia simultaneously take a bite from a Virginia-grown apple.

