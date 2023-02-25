Vstar students showed Leos how to identify what computers and components they can reuse to refurbish computers and get out to those in need. Vstar students were able to identify 13 computers and five monitors to refurbish. The SMS Leos take the computers that Vstar cannot refurbish or part out and break them down, destroy the hard drives and deliver them to local recyclers.

Eyeglasses are turned over to the Aquia Harbour Host Lions and the Aquia Evening Lions to be taken to the eyeglass recycling center, where prescriptions are read and tagged. If eyeglasses are still in good condition, they are given to those in need in Third World countries. In the U.S., Lions can only issue new eyeglasses, explaining the need for Lions fundraising events. The Lions Club’s primary focus on sight, hearing and diabetes, the leading cause of blindness, helps it keep its promise to Helen Keller to be her knights for the sight and hearing impaired.