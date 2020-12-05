Stafford Treasurer’s Office receives distinction from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia

The Stafford County Treasurer’s Office received its accreditation from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia on May 19. The office is one of 67 offices across the commonwealth to receive the distinction. The accreditation signifies that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.

“As treasurer, I take very seriously the duty of ensuring our citizens’ tax dollars and all revenues collected for the county are managed in a responsible and fiscally prudent manner,” said Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy. “This accreditation means we’ve met the highest standards of achievement and integrity measured by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia.”

As part of the accreditation process, offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness.

The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education such as attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer (or a principal officer) and educational requirements for all staff. Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service and delinquent collections.

The Stafford Treasurer’s Office has been awarded this distinction since 2004 from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia. The association’s goal is to utilize education and networking to raise professionalism and fiscal leadership in Virginia’s treasurers and their staffs. The association hosts multiple classes and conferences to support its members and enable offices to stay current in practices and standards. Members adhere to a strict code of ethics and to the highest standards of performance as they seek to administer faithfully the funds entrusted to them by the citizens of Virginia. For more information visit vatreas.com.