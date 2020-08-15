You have permission to edit this article.
STARGAZING>> Inspiration from our nearest celestial neighbor
STARGAZING>> Inspiration from our nearest celestial neighbor

Moon

David Abbou took this photo on July 26 from his backyard in Stafford County.

 David Abbou

David Abbou took this photo on July 26 from his backyard in Stafford County. It was a clear evening with lower humidity than previous days. He used his vintage Celestron-8 telescope that he’s owned since 1981 and connected it to a modern Canon digital SLR camera to capture the image, which was a time exposure of 1/100 sec. Abbou started astrophotography in the early 1980s.

He often photographs the moon because it’s big and bright and unaffected by light pollution. It also offers a wide variety of details, which are easily visible with amateur telescopes.

The moon attracted Abbou to astronomy back in 1972 with the Apollo 17 mission, so it has always been a source of fascination and inspiration for him. Abbou added, “I’m always amazed to see its surface detail through my telescope, including all of those craters made billions of years ago. It’s like a nearby museum in space, and we have front row seats to see it from Earth at 239,000 miles away.”

