STARGAZING: Rocks from the sky bring clues from the solar system

LOOK UP for several minutes on any clear night, and you’ll probably see a few flashes of light streaking across the sky. These are commonly called shooting stars, but they are actually meteors burning up in our atmosphere. Meteors are rocks from space ranging in size from sand grains to small asteroids, and most are vaporized in our atmosphere before they can reach Earth’s surface. However, the larger pieces that do make it to the ground are called meteorites, and they can be rocky, metallic or a combination of both.
Astronomers study meteorites in great detail because they represent some of the most ancient material in the solar system and give clues to its origin. Meteorites are usually named for where they are found and can be very valuable, especially if they are recovered after being seen falling from the sky. This occurred locally in January 2010, when a bright meteor was seen in the evening sky by thousands of commuters on their way home from work. The meteorite crashed through the roof of a medical building in Lorton, where it finally came to rest on the floor of a doctor’s office. The meteorite now resides at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
Large meteorites frequently impacted the moon and Earth during the solar system’s formation. The moon’s impact scars are still visible as craters in all sizes, but most of Earth’s have been erased due to wind, water and erosion. Overall, Earth has about 190 confirmed impact craters, with the most famous one near Winslow, Ariz. Named Meteor Crater, this huge hole in the desert ground was carved by a meteor weighing several thousand tons that impacted Earth about 50,000 years ago. The crater is nearly a mile wide and 500 feet deep, a reminder of Earth’s past encounters with rocks from outer space.
SEPTEMBER SKIES
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn continue to dazzle in the evening sky. Look for the moon to be near the duo during the evenings of the 24th and 25th.
Brilliant Venus greets early risers in the eastern sky. The moon joins it on the mornings of the 13th and 14th.
Orange Mars also is best viewed in the morning and can be seen near the moon early on the 6th.
The autumnal equinox, the first day of fall, occurs on the 22nd.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.
