STATE-RECORD SQUASH GOES ON DISPLAY

After squashing the competition at the State Fair of Virginia, Paul Jarosh of Culpeper County turned his prize entries into a Halloween display. The center attraction is the 103-pound butternut squash made to look like Mr. Peanut. It’s surrounded by other carved and decorated fall gourds and goodies. That includes a 174.5-pound bushel gourd, which won first at the State Fair, and a 230-pound pumpkin, a sixth-place finisher that appears to be devouring a smaller pumpkin.

