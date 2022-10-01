Statewide Buckle Up/Slow Down initiative aims to curb startling increase in teen driver fatalities

Students at Colonial Forge and Louisa County high schools, REACH Homeschool and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Community Engagement Unit have joined students, schools and youth groups across Virginia to kick off a statewide campaign to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.

The campaign also addresses speed-prevention after Virginia saw an alarming 56% increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, from 2020 to 2021, 60% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers (ages 15-19) were speed-related in Virginia, and 62% of teens killed in crashes were unrestrained.

Participating high schools, middle schools and youth groups will complete a checklist of activities each month that educate and remind teens to buckle up and drive safely. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post seat belt checks and a creative project. Non-competing schools may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.

At the conclusion of the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be judged on the completion of required checklist activities each month, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign. Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools; winners will be announced Jan. 11, 2023.

For more information or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, program development coordinator at 540/739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at yovaso.org/driveforchange.

YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia DMV. YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 87 schools and youth groups that actively participate in the program.