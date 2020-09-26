Statewide teen challenge launches “Buckle Up” design contest and free traffic safety kits

Students, schools and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign this week to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.

Through a new, virtual format, the five-week campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, will encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash. In 2019, 65 teens aged 15–20 were killed in crashes in Virginia, and of those teens, 56 percent were not wearing seat belts. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 2020 preliminary data reveals 37 teens have been killed on Virginia’s roadways from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020, and of those, 19 (59 percent) were unbelted.

In addition to buckling up, the campaign will also address speed prevention, which remains a key factor in all fatal crashes involving a young driver with approximately half of fatal teen crashes being caused by excessive speed.