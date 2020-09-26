Statewide teen challenge launches “Buckle Up” design contest and free traffic safety kits

Students, schools and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign this week to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.
Through a new, virtual format, the five-week campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, will encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash. In 2019, 65 teens aged 15–20 were killed in crashes in Virginia, and of those teens, 56 percent were not wearing seat belts. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 2020 preliminary data reveals 37 teens have been killed on Virginia’s roadways from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020, and of those, 19 (59 percent) were unbelted.
In addition to buckling up, the campaign will also address speed prevention, which remains a key factor in all fatal crashes involving a young driver with approximately half of fatal teen crashes being caused by excessive speed.
As part of the campaign, Virginia students ages 11–20 will be encouraged to participate in the #DriveForChange Sticker Design Contest by designing a sticker/decal with a buckle up and/or slow down message that will influence youth and teens to wear their seat belt and follow posted speed limits. The winning design will be selected by popular vote on social media during National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 18–24) and announced on Oct. 23. Prizes will be awarded for the top five designs with first place receiving $100, having their artwork produced as a sticker for YOVASO’s 2021 Arrive Alive campaign and receiving 100 stickers to share with friends. The other four finalists will receive $25. Contest guidelines can be found online at yovaso.org/driveforchange.
Students may also participate in the campaign by registering for a #DriveForChange kit that includes driver and passenger safety resources, project ideas and other fun items. Additional options for schools, youth groups and parents to get involved can be explored on YOVASO’s website.
Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles with additional funding from State Farm, which supports prizes and educational incentives and materials.
Local schools and youth groups participating in the campaign include Louisa County High School and Louisa County Middle School, Louisa County; REACH Homeschool Group, Orange County; and Walker–Grant Middle School, Stafford County. Students are also participating from Jouett Elementary School, Louisa; King George High School, King George County; and Brooke Point High School, North Stafford High School and Rodney Thompson Middle School, Stafford.
For more information or to register for free campaign materials for your school or youth group, contact Casey Taylor at 540/739-4392; or visit yovaso.org.
