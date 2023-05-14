Thanks to the generosity of Pete Griffin, his team at Movement Mortgage, and Shawn Derrick of 12:45 Team Real Estate-Keller Williams Realty, STEP VA, the local nonprofit that aims to “empower people with disabilities, and their families, through artistic expression and sensory exploration” set a fundraising record for the organization.

STEP VA cast and crew performed “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for two shows the weekend of April 15.

At the onset of intermission the first night, Griffin pledged to triple any donations made to the organization during the break. Additionally, he offered to match any donations made through the course of the weekend. Before the lights dimmed for the second act that night, more than $3,000 had been donated to STEP VA. The triple match sat at $11,175.

The next day, Griffin raised the stakes again, challenging Derrick — who accepted the challenge — to quadruple donations made during intermission. The larger crowd stepped up to that challenge, and the 15-minute intermission netted more than $5,000; the quadrupled donation came in at $20,476.

The grand total of tripled and quadrupled donations came to $31,651.

“STEP VA is humbled by the generosity, not just of two businessmen, but an entire community that witnessed the impact of the arts for people with neurodiversity,” said Jan Monroe, STEP VA executive director.

The show was sponsored by Dominion Energy and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, which covered the front-end costs of the show, allowing all the donations received to go back to STEP VA.

“We were blown away by the support of our audiences! The pledges by Pete and Shawn, along with Movement Mortgage and the 12:45 Team, just sweetened an amazing weekend!” added Carolyn McKinney, STEP VA co-founder and member of the board of directors. “We are so grateful for their support and are excited about all the possibilities moving forward with their generous contributions to our organization. Stay tuned for more exciting growth and programs for people with disabilities—the possibilities are truly endless!”

For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.