STEP VA, the local nonprofit that “empowers people with disabilities and their families through creative expression and sensory exploration,” was one of five arts organizations in Virginia to receive recognition from Dominion Energy, in the form of a Dominion Energy ArtStars Award. Members of the STEP VA grants writing committee joined the other award winners for a presentation during the Virginia Commission for the Arts Impact Celebration at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

Shining Star Awards are given to a single organization in each of the five Virginia regions and include a $10,000 grant, which STEP VA will put toward staging its spring musical.

“It was an honor to be named the Dominion Energy ArtStars northern region winner!” said Carolyn McKinney, STEP VA treasurer. “The VCA Impact Celebration brought together artists and arts organizations from throughout the commonwealth and featured speakers from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Virginia Secretary of Education who implored attendees to ‘quit staying in your lane and collaborate.’”

“It was so inspiring to be at the Impact Celebration. Just to be in the room with so many other arts organizations from across Virginia, celebrating what we each have contributed to our communities and our commonwealth,” added Carol Yeh, STEP VA secretary.

STEP VA will stage two performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” April 15–16, at Courtland High School.

For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.