Ashlyn Weems, the daughter of John Weems and Carla Weems Ringgold of Fawn Lake, shot this eight-point buck Sept. 24, Youth Hunting Day, in Orange County. Ashlyn is a student at Ni River Middle School.
Student takes eight-point buck on Youth Hunting Day
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessica Seward is a high mobility artillery rocket system chief with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division.
In December, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office was presented with the agency’s fourth re-accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has begun accepting applications for a $50,000 grant through The Women and Girls Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation and a local movement to involve women in philanthropy.
Early childhood centers
CLASSES / EVENTS / MEETINGS
MLK celebration will be held online
Phi Kappa Phi
The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 7812 recognized three champions in the recent Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest.
Ginger Walker of the Give Back Team at Coldwell Banker Elite presents Stafford Rotary with a $500 prize for "doing good" in the Stafford community.
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program on Monday at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel.