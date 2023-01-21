 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student takes eight-point buck on Youth Hunting Day

Ashlyn Weems, the daughter of John Weems and Carla Weems Ringgold of Fawn Lake, shot this eight-point buck Sept. 24, Youth Hunting Day, in Orange County. Ashlyn is a student at Ni River Middle School.

