Students celebrate Virginia DECA Day with 'Can Do' Food Drive

Massaponax DECA students held a “Can Do” Food Drive in celebration of Virginia DECA Day. The chapter kicked off the food drive on Nov. 3, which was Virginia DECA Day. The Massaponax DECA chapter designed bags specific for this event and distributed them to those who wanted to participate.

The response was overwhelming! Massaponax community, teachers, staff, students and their families filled more than 90 bags and delivered over 900 items to the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank. Many thanks to all who participated; the DECA students look forward to holding similar events again to fill needs in our community.