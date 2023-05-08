More than 100 students from 50 teams jumped “robot first” into the pool at the 2023 Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division SeaPerch Regional Competition held at the King George YMCA in March.

Students completed two underwater challenges and delivered a final presentation to a panel of judges. In the first challenge, students had to drive their remotely operated vehicles through hoops at the bottom of the pool, come up to the top of the pool and successfully guide the robot back through the hoops. Students had two attempts within a 15-minute window to complete the challenge.

In the second obstacle, students earned points by moving floating noodles, opening door-like structures and carrying objects from one side of the course to the other. Teams had 10 minutes to complete as many tasks as they could for a total number of points.

Volunteers from Fredericksburg’s Mad About Diving assisted students and their ROVs. The scuba divers untangled power cords, reset obstacles and made sure the ROVs fully completed the tasks.

Afterward, students presented a technical report to a panel of judges — volunteer engineers and scientists from NSWCDD. The judges asked a series of questions about challenges the students faced, highlights from the process, design aspects, skills needed to complete the project, team workload delegation and other critical thinking questions.

Last year’s regional coordinator for the competition, Luis Valcourt-Colon, a software engineer at NSWCDD, worked as one of the judges for the competition. “I just love the idea of the program,” he said. “I never had these opportunities growing up, so to see these students have this opportunity is just mind-blowing. They get to try skills we use every day at work and that is really awesome.”

Melissa Boitnott from the Weapons Control and Integration Department worked as the regional coordinator for the competition. Boitnott started assisting with the program in 2018 after hearing a call for volunteers. “I think the very first STEM event I was involved with was in sixth grade, around the same age of these students, so volunteering in this way allows me to spark that same inspiration I found.”

Boitnott said she is inspired by the students who return every year with a different plan to execute the missions. “The students get to show off a culmination of everything they have worked on all year long,” Boitnott said. “This event could be the first step into STEM for some of these kids and gets them excited about it. We have a lot of cases where students are returning year after year, so they try one strategy one year, but get to try something different the next year.”

NSWCDD K–12 STEM Lead Michael Clark stressed the importance of their volunteers and NSWCDD’s partnership with the King George YMCA. “This event wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers, teachers and parents that dedicate their time for the students. We are also really grateful to the King George YMCA who works with us to make this event great.”