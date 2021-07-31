Students pack summer cheer bags for hospice patients

A group of 11 James Monroe High School students gathered at Mary Washington Healthcare Grief Support Services at Harbor House last week to pack 160 gift bags for local hospice patients. They were led by student Katie Fidler, who organized this “Summer Cheer Project” in hopes of bringing a little joy to the hospice patients during this most unordinary summer.

Katie led the donation drive on behalf of JM’s Ceili Leahy Service Project, which partners with MWHC Grief Support Services biannually for their “Ceili Leahy Day of Service.” Katie has been participating in the Day of Service for many years and now holds a spot on the planning committee.

When it was brought to the committee’s attention that Harbor House was in need of donations, she stepped up to lead the effort. Katie advertised the donation drive at both her high school, JM, and her church, The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, yielding a total of 895 items to fill the gift bags, including crossword puzzle books, blankets, hygiene supplies and various clothing items.

Donations were made by members of all ages across the Fredericksburg area, from Fredericksburg City Public Schools teachers and students to young attendees of the church’s vacation Bible school.

On Tuesday, Katie will be featured on Town Talk w/Ted Schubel (Newstalk1230.net) along with John and Leslie Leahy, founders of the Ceili Leahy Service Project, and JM principal Dr. Tim Duffy to discuss the outreach of the service initiative in the Fredericksburg community.