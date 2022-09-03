 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUMMERTIME>> Enjoying lazy days on the tip of a snag

Great blue skimmer

A great blue skimmer perches on a snag beside a small forest stream.

 Tara Lee / The Free Lance–Star

A great blue skimmer perches on a broken sapling beside a small forest stream. One of the largest skimmers, the dragonfly is common to the eastern U.S. and prefers shallow, still water, slow moving streams, swamps and forests. Its combination of large blue eyes and white face make it easier to distinguish from other skimmers. It enjoys a diet of mosquitoes, flies and other flying insects.

