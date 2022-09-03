A great blue skimmer perches on a broken sapling beside a small forest stream. One of the largest skimmers, the dragonfly is common to the eastern U.S. and prefers shallow, still water, slow moving streams, swamps and forests. Its combination of large blue eyes and white face make it easier to distinguish from other skimmers. It enjoys a diet of mosquitoes, flies and other flying insects.
SUMMERTIME>> Enjoying lazy days on the tip of a snag
Related to this story
Most Popular
A student at Colonial Beach Elementary School approached the school board to get the ball rolling on building an outdoor basketball court to use during recess.
Culpeper Rotary Club, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Culpeper residents and Rep. Abigail Spanberger's staff stock Free Clinic trove with children's books in English and Spanish.
CELEBRATE ‘SEURAT SUNDAY’ AT CALEDON
Things went smoothly as carloads of families parked on the grass near the Randolph front door, unloaded bins and bags, then swept out of the way to make room for the next wave.
The Virginia Beta Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization for women educators, installed two Little Free Libraries at the YMCA on Butler Road.
Reader Latoya Anderson captured a photo of the rainbow she saw over Fredericksburg last week after showers moved through the area.
Volunteers from both of the Stafford County Rotary Clubs attended the SCPC Convocation to showcase the upcoming Via Colori event.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Brooke Point High School's Alexie Prophete was one of 60 rising seniors selected from around the state to experience what it is like to attend the State Police Academy as a trooper trainee.
Faith Housing Coalition aspires to provide affordable housing opportunities to the underserved and low-moderate income individuals and families.