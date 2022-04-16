 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SURPRISE: Father returns home after yearlong deployment

SURPRISE: Father returns after yearlong deployment

Sgt. Patrick Krueger surprises his son, a first grader at Ferry Farm Elementary School in Stafford County.

Sgt. Patrick Krueger recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East. His son is in first grade at Ferry Farm Elementary School, and after coordination between the school and family, his son was very surprised when the school mascot “Freedom” approached him at lunch time and revealed himself to be his father. Everyone at the school was very surprised and supportive.

