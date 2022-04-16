SURPRISE: Father returns home after yearlong deployment

Sgt. Patrick Krueger recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East. His son is in first grade at Ferry Farm Elementary School, and after coordination between the school and family, his son was very surprised when the school mascot “Freedom” approached him at lunch time and revealed himself to be his father. Everyone at the school was very surprised and supportive.
A variety of awards were presented to community leaders in preservation at Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.'s annual meeting, held recently at the Renwick Courthouse on Princess Anne Street.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board selected Joseph Wickens to be the agency’s executive director. He succeeds Jane Yaun, who retired April 1.
After a two-year absence, the Louisa County Public Schools Arts Festival featured thousands of pieces of artwork, the Louisa County Middle School choir and the Louisa County High School band.
Ryan Murray, a senior at Stafford Senior High School, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined other local businesses and organizations to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg's Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.
The Paul Stefan Foundation has launched a campaign to purchase and install two replacement HVAC units at its regional maternity and education center in Orange.