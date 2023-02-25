The Downtown Dolls and the North Stafford Rotary hosted a Sweetheart Swing dance to raise money for Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation, a nonprofit that provides defibrillators to local businesses and organizations. Silver Tones Swing Band provided the music, the big band sound as well as more recent hits. Rene’ Laws, Cheri Larkowski, Andrew Gordon, Roberta Schreiber and Kristen Atchley are pictured at the event.