Szymczyk named rising star in safety

The National Safety Council has chosen Lt. Richard Szymczyk as a recipient of the 2020 Rising Stars of Safety Award. The NSC Rising Stars of Safety program recognizes individuals who are up-and-coming safety professionals in their area of expertise. Those awarded this prestigious national honor have shown enthusiasm, skills and leadership in creating and implementing safety programs to ensure the safety of their colleagues.

Szymczyk is Workforce Health and Safety Manager with LifeCare Medical Transports. He began his career with LifeCare in 2016 in its Salem office. In 2018, he was transferred to LifeCare’s corporate offices as Workforce Health and Safety Manager for the company. Since his appointment, Szymczyk has created and implemented safety release programs to increase training and prevention measures of incidents. He has also led ALS training and helped create and implement LifeCare’s high flow ventilation (AIRVO 2) and Emergency Stroke protocols. His background as a nationally registered paramedic as well as his master’s degree in public health have not only been beneficial in these programs, but also in the implementation and quality assurance of safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.