Tau Rho Chapter's second annual Doug Carter Memorial Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair showcases students' creativity, innovation

On May 14, the members of Tau Rho Chapter Third District of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. conducted its second annual Doug Carter Memorial Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair at the YMCA.

The event provided students an opportunity to present their science projects to the community, to showcase their technical aptitude and to have fun in the process. The goal of the program was to stimulate students’ interest in STEM fields and help them discover how STEM can answer questions and inspire curiosity.

Many of the students overcame personal and family challenges to design and build their projects. Several participants were first generation Americans whose parents spoke little English. Other students found the requisite technical mentorship outside of their families and continued to strive for success. These and many other inspiring stories added to the community value of this event.

Students entered the STEM fair with creative and innovative projects that showcased robotics, wind tunnels, electronic hands and a self-contained model of a full-service high school with a near-zero carbon footprint. First, second and third place winners received monetary awards and trophies. Everyone received certificates celebrating their endeavors. Sara, a King George County eighth grader, won Best in Show for her gel electrophoresis molecular chamber.

Chapter members and community leaders were invited to log on and judge each project. The fair included more than 40 projects from 64 students, as some of the presentations were by teams.

A total of 120 contestants and family members attended the awards presentation.

Tracy Whitehurst, Basileus of Tau Rho Chapter, presented the awards. This year’s event was sponsored in part by the Third District Fatherhood Initiative and Mentoring Committee and the NOVA AFCEA.

Additional sponsorship was provided by Rappahannock Regional Uplift and Scholarship Foundation.