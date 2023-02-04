On Dec. 17, 2022, the brothers of the Tau Rho Chapter, Third District, of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., led by Basileus Brother Tracey Whitehurst conducted two major community initiatives supporting Fredericksburg and its surrounding counties.

The first initiative gave members the opportunity to ring the Salvation Army bell. The men of Tau Rho Chapter spread holiday cheer and season’s greetings as local patrons visited the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway in Stafford County. This gave the brothers an opportunity to further interact with the community that it serves.

In recent years, the Salvation Army faced unprecedented challenges resourcing volunteers as bell ringers for this annual fundraiser. Brother Edward Hayes coordinated and organized the effort. The Salvation Army kettle monies provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in the Rappahannock region and help area families pay their mortgages, rent and utilities, and provide food.

A coat drive was the second initiative. This area is no stranger to cold, inclement weather, and many people in the community struggle to stay warm. To truly build a strong community, we must assist one another, especially during times of hardship. The men of Tau Rho Chapter identified this need, and serving as liaison, Hayes coordinated with the Thurman Brisben Center, a local nonprofit organization.

New and gently used coats and other much needed items were collected in November and December. More than 75 coats, along with sweaters and other items were donated for this cause. These items were presented to Alice Stanton, program director of the Thurman Brisben Center, who was overwhelmed by the outpouring support. and generosity of Tau Rho Chapter and the local community.