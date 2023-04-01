The Fredericksburg St. Patrick’s Day Sectional Bridge Tournament, sponsored by the Richmond Bridge Association and the Rappahannock Area Bridge Club, concluded with the Hometown Swiss Teams match that saw Team Chantilly come from behind to take the gold. In this case, as part of the theme, it was a pot o’ gold $1 coins from the U.S. presidential series. The team event concluded a successful return of the Fredericksburg Sectional tournament after a three-year COVID hiatus. Sixteen teams representing different towns in Virginia and Maryland played six rounds of matches. Team Chantilly, represented by Govind Narayan, Joia Hertz, team captain John Wertman and Mark Gospodnetic, finished with 88 points to Team Falls Run’s 84 points. Team Fancy Gap finished tied for third with Team Morrisville at 73 points. Team Morrisville also won the “C” category. Team Woodbridge finished fifth with 72 points. Each player received a packet that included a rare sectional tournament sticker for their scorebooks, a souvenir event cover by award winning California cachetmaker Dave Bennett, an event program and a bit o’ gold for good luck.