TECHS-GIVING: Robotics program teams with Tech For Troops

The Carmel School, an independent college preparatory, K-12 coeducational school, has launched “Techs-Giving,” an event designed to help bridge the digital divide for U.S. veterans and K-12 students. The robotics program is collecting retired technology from families and businesses and then donating it to Tech For Troops, where it will be securely data sanitized, upcycled and loaded with Microsoft learning and productivity software, and then delivered to those in need. Community members can donate old and/or non-working desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, tablets and cellphones to be securely upcycled or recycled. Drop-off is at the school through Tuesday, 7:20 to 8 a.m.