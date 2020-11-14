 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TECHS-GIVING: Robotics program teams with Tech For Troops
0 comments

TECHS-GIVING: Robotics program teams with Tech For Troops

  • 0
The Carmel School robotics team

The Carmel School robotics program is collecting retired technology from families and businesses to donate to Tech For Troops.

The Carmel School, an independent college preparatory, K-12 coeducational school, has launched “Techs-Giving,” an event designed to help bridge the digital divide for U.S. veterans and K-12 students. The robotics program is collecting retired technology from families and businesses and then donating it to Tech For Troops, where it will be securely data sanitized, upcycled and loaded with Microsoft learning and productivity software, and then delivered to those in need. Community members can donate old and/or non-working desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, tablets and cellphones to be securely upcycled or recycled. Drop-off is at the school through Tuesday, 7:20 to 8 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members support STEPVA
Announcements

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members support STEPVA

North Stafford Rotarians stepped up to volunteer at a drive-in and open mic night to support STEPVA (Sensory + Theater = Endless Possibilities), a regional organization that empowers people with special needs through artistic expression and sensory exploration. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert